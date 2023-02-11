Laugh Your Glass Off! - Falls City Taproom

Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Laugh Your Glass Off!

Join Louisville Laughs and make your Valentine's weekend special with comedy and drinks at the Falls City Beer Taproom.

This special pre-Valentine's show features Louisville comedy star Mandee McKelvey and up-and-coming Indianapolis comic Shannon Rostin. It's going to be a great time. We'll have goodie bags for the audience and Falls City will have the beer flowing.

Tickets are $20. So grab your date or some friends, and we'll see you at Falls City.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/30603-feb.-11-laugh-your-glass-off

Comedy, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
