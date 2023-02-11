Laugh Your Glass Off! - Falls City Taproom

× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 A Valentine's Weekend comedy show featuring Mandee McKelvey

Laugh Your Glass Off!

Join Louisville Laughs and make your Valentine's weekend special with comedy and drinks at the Falls City Beer Taproom.

This special pre-Valentine's show features Louisville comedy star Mandee McKelvey and up-and-coming Indianapolis comic Shannon Rostin. It's going to be a great time. We'll have goodie bags for the audience and Falls City will have the beer flowing.

Tickets are $20. So grab your date or some friends, and we'll see you at Falls City.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/30603-feb.-11-laugh-your-glass-off