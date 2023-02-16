Comedy Night at Gravely - Feb. 16

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular monthly standup comedy showcase at Gravely Brewing Co.

February's show features comics Will Abeles and Brandon Jerrell of Nashville and Hanna Ljungholm on Cincinnati.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating. Come to Gravely for a night of comedy and great craft beer.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/31043-feb.-16-comedy-night-at-gravely

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
