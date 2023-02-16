Comedy Night at Gravely - Feb. 16

× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy showcase with comics from Nashville and Cincinnati

Feb. 16 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular monthly standup comedy showcase at Gravely Brewing Co.

February's show features comics Will Abeles and Brandon Jerrell of Nashville and Hanna Ljungholm on Cincinnati.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating. Come to Gravely for a night of comedy and great craft beer.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/31043-feb.-16-comedy-night-at-gravely