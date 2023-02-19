Joke-Off! at TEN20 Craft Brewery

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Joke-Off! at TEN20 Craft Brewery

Join Louisville Laughs for Joke-Off!

We invite 24 comics to tell their best jokes head-to-head against other comics. Judges and the audience will decide the winners until only one comic is left standing.

It's going to be a great time.

We'll see you at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for the laughs, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/30091-feb.-19-joke-off

Comedy, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
502.724.8311
