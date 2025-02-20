× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy showcasing top up-and-coming comics

Feb. 20 Comedy Night at Gravely

Get ready for another fun Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing from Louisville Laughs!

February's standup comedy showcase features Cincinnati comic Tabari McCoy.

Also on the show are Funniest Person In Louisville favorite Cory Miller, plus Louisville's Katelyn Owens, Johnny Doss, Jazmin Smith and host Hillary Boston.

Tickets are free but ensure seating.

Enjoy great draft beer and delicious food from Eliana's Cafe.

For more information call 5027248311.