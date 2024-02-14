Feel The Love! Voices of Soul - Lexington Opera House

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2024 | 8:00 PM

Lexington Opera House

401 W Short St.

Lexington, KY 40507

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the singer, the leader, the woman, the legendary Aretha Franklin at the Lexington Opera House! The electrifying music of the “Queen of Soul,” will be performed by LexPhil with a live band and powerful guest vocalists for a night celebrating some of her greatest hits: Chain of Fools, Think, and of course, R-E-S-P-E-C-T. This concert is sure to have you dancing in the aisles!

For more information, please visit lexphil.org/epic-voices