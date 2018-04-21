The (Female) Odd Couple

The (Female) Odd Couple

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) will present THE (FEMALE) ODD COUPLE, Neil Simon's gender switch of his own timeless comedy, Friday, April 13 through Sunday, the 22nd. One of the most popular plays in American theatre, this version features two women (Florence and Olive) rather than the traditional Felix and Oscar. The play will be presented at TRINITY CENTRE, 407 W. Fifth St, in downtown Owensboro. Showtimes are 7:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 PM Sundays.

Advance tickets are $18.00 for adults, $12.00 for students. There will be a $2.00 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door. THE (FEMALE ) ODD COUPLE is sponsored by OLD NATIONAL BANK.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
