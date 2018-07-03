Festival of the Bluegrass

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Festival of the Bluegrass

Annual jamboree featuring the best Bluegrass bands in Kentucky and top national performers.

For more information visit KyHorsePark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
