Hosted by Campbell County Parks & Recreation Live Music at Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park, Alexandria, KY - August 7th from 4 to 11 pm

Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park

Live Music performed on the Joseph J. Stapleton Pavilion beginning at 4 pm. Lawn seating only so bring your blankets, canopies and lawn chairs. Six great bands for only $5 per person, kids 12 and under free. VIP tickets available. Food/drinks available for purchase.

For more information call 859-547-3681 or visit ajjollypark.com