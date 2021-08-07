Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park

to

AJ Jolly Park 1565 Race Track Road , Alexandria, Kentucky 41001

Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park

Live Music performed on the Joseph J. Stapleton Pavilion beginning at 4 pm. Lawn seating only so bring your blankets, canopies and lawn chairs. Six great bands for only $5 per person, kids 12 and under free. VIP tickets available. Food/drinks available for purchase.

For more information call 859-547-3681 or visit ajjollypark.com

Info

AJ Jolly Park 1565 Race Track Road , Alexandria, Kentucky 41001
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
859-547-3681
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park - 2021-08-07 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park - 2021-08-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park - 2021-08-07 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Festival on the Lake at AJ Jolly Park - 2021-08-07 16:00:00 ical