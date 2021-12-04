Festival of Books

Join us on December 4th in the Upper Room at Completely Kentucky for the BWC Festival of Books! You can meet a number of the authors who live and write right here in central Kentucky. Listen to them read a short portion of their work, talk to them about their books, and maybe even buy a book - autographed by the author! One of the coolest Christmas gifts is a book personalized to your friend or loved one, and signed by the author.

For more information call (502) 223-5240 or visit bluegrasswriterscoalition.com/festival-of-books