Festival of Faiths

The mission of the Festival of Faiths is to promote interfaith understanding, cooperation, and action through exploring how different faith traditions address a common issue, topic, or theme.

The Festival of Faiths is a nationally acclaimed interfaith event of music, poetry, film, art and dialogue featuring spiritual leaders, teachers and practitioners. The Festival programming honors the union between thinking globally and acting locally.

For more information visit festivaloffaiths.org