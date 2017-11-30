Festival of Lessons & Carols

Kentucky Wesleyan will present the College's annual Festival of Lessons & Carols on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral at 610 Locust St. in Owensboro.

Associate Professor of Music Dennis Jewett, the College’s director of music education and vocal studies, will direct the Wesleyan Singers, and Assistant Professor of Music Kevin Callihan, director of instrumental ensembles, will direct the Wesleyan Brass Ensemble. James Wells ’15, director of music at St. Stephen Cathedral, will provide accompaniment on the organ and piano.

"Lessons & Carols is the perfect way to welcome the Christmas season,” said Professor Jewett. The fine young singers and instrumentalists will touch you with their artistry and spirit. Join us for the Owensboro version of the traditional service at the stunning St. Stephen Cathedral.”

The Festival of Lessons & Carols, a tradition begun in England on Christmas Eve in 1880, weaves scripture readings and carols of the season in stirring homage to the birth of Christ. A much-beloved version of the festival began at King’s College, Cambridge, in 1918, and is broadcast worldwide every Christmas Eve.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students with I.D.

For tickets or more information call 270-852-3117 or visit kwc.edu