Festival of The Red

This will be the 2nd annual Festival of The Red music fest in Slade, KY June 28-29,2019. We will have local food vendors, artisan vendors, and a full 2 days of country, Appalachian, and folk music. Come enjoy the Red River Gorge in an all new way!

at the Natural Bridge Campground in Slade, KY) 📣📣

Friday, June 28th

*music begins at 2pm

-Ed Hughes

-Spooky Fox

-The Handshake Deals

-Waylon Nelson

-Jinx Machine

-Red River Revival

-Aaron Boyd

-Jeremy Short

-TA Clayton and the Soulminers

——————————————————

Saturday, June 29th

*music begins at 9am

-Donovan Howard

-Ritch Henderson

-Jen Richardson & Ed Hughes

-Luna and the Mountain Jets

-Chris & Jenn Shouse

-Chad Vaughn

-Chris Stewart

-Josh Nolan

-Eric Bolander and these Assholes

-Laid Back Country Picker

-Charles Wesley Godwin

-Sean Whiting and the Handsome Bastards

-Chelsea Nolan

-Justin Wells

——————————————————

Sunday, June 30th

*music begins at 11am

-Gospel Hour

-Brittany Snowden and Southern Soul

-Tyler Smith

-Seth Ferguson

-Ethan Wayne

-Don Rogers

-The Local Honeys

Tickets are on sale now at www.festivalofthered.com!!

For more information call (606) 481-2684 or visit festivalofthered.com