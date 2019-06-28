Festival of The Red
Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376
Festival of The Red
This will be the 2nd annual Festival of The Red music fest in Slade, KY June 28-29,2019. We will have local food vendors, artisan vendors, and a full 2 days of country, Appalachian, and folk music. Come enjoy the Red River Gorge in an all new way!
at the Natural Bridge Campground in Slade, KY) 📣📣
Friday, June 28th
*music begins at 2pm
-Ed Hughes
-Spooky Fox
-The Handshake Deals
-Waylon Nelson
-Jinx Machine
-Red River Revival
-Aaron Boyd
-Jeremy Short
-TA Clayton and the Soulminers
——————————————————
Saturday, June 29th
*music begins at 9am
-Donovan Howard
-Ritch Henderson
-Jen Richardson & Ed Hughes
-Luna and the Mountain Jets
-Chris & Jenn Shouse
-Chad Vaughn
-Chris Stewart
-Josh Nolan
-Eric Bolander and these Assholes
-Laid Back Country Picker
-Charles Wesley Godwin
-Sean Whiting and the Handsome Bastards
-Chelsea Nolan
-Justin Wells
——————————————————
Sunday, June 30th
*music begins at 11am
-Gospel Hour
-Brittany Snowden and Southern Soul
-Tyler Smith
-Seth Ferguson
-Ethan Wayne
-Don Rogers
-The Local Honeys
Tickets are on sale now at www.festivalofthered.com!!
For more information call (606) 481-2684 or visit festivalofthered.com