Festival of Trees & Lights

to Google Calendar - Festival of Trees & Lights - 2018-11-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Festival of Trees & Lights - 2018-11-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Festival of Trees & Lights - 2018-11-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Festival of Trees & Lights - 2018-11-09 00:00:00

Louisville Slugger Field 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Festival of Trees & Lights

Start a holiday tradition with your family at the 29th annual Festival of Trees & Lights. Marvel at the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor — all of which are for sale to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital.

General Admission - $9 for adults; $6 for children under 12 and seniors 65+; free for children under 2. Children’s crafts are free with admission, other activities included for a nominal fee.

Photo with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities are free with admission. Kids, including the young at heart, will love our ride-on train, sweet shop, gift shop and outdoor Elf Town activities.

Fri and Sat 10 am to 6 pm

Sun 10 am to 5 pm

For more information visit nortonchildrens.com/foundation/events/festival-trees-lights/

Info
Louisville Slugger Field 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Festival of Trees & Lights - 2018-11-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Festival of Trees & Lights - 2018-11-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Festival of Trees & Lights - 2018-11-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Festival of Trees & Lights - 2018-11-09 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

November 5, 2018

Tuesday

November 6, 2018

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Thursday

November 8, 2018

Friday

November 9, 2018

Saturday

November 10, 2018

Sunday

November 11, 2018

Submit Yours