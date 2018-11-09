Festival of Trees & Lights

Start a holiday tradition with your family at the 29th annual Festival of Trees & Lights. Marvel at the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor — all of which are for sale to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital.

General Admission - $9 for adults; $6 for children under 12 and seniors 65+; free for children under 2. Children’s crafts are free with admission, other activities included for a nominal fee.

Photo with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities are free with admission. Kids, including the young at heart, will love our ride-on train, sweet shop, gift shop and outdoor Elf Town activities.

Fri and Sat 10 am to 6 pm

Sun 10 am to 5 pm

For more information visit nortonchildrens.com/foundation/events/festival-trees-lights/