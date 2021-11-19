× Expand Festival of Trees and Trains Festival of Trees and Trains at the Paramount Arts Center

Festival of Trees and Trains at the Paramount Arts Center

The Festival of Trees and Trains is a ten-day annual event that is the largest fundraiser of the Paramount Woman’s Association. This event supports the Education Department of the Paramount Arts Center, which provides an enriching, creative and theatrical outlet for our community.

The Festival features fantastically decorated trees, amazing entertainment, fun children's activities, incredible food, local shopping and so much more!

The theme for 2021 is:

Visions of Sugarplums

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit pacfott.org