× Expand Amelya Hensley Feud Lobby Card - 1 Lobby poster

Feud, A Story of Johnse Hatfield and Roseanna McCoy

Feud:

by Michael Ross Albert: A bootlegger from West Virginia is being held captive across the Big Sandy River by a man searching for the truth. To save his life, one woman will have to betray her entire family. On the fateful night of Roseanna McCoy’s midnight ride, hearts are broken, truths are revealed, and history is set in motion. Enjoy this riveting professional drama by the playwright of When I’m Gone.

Performance Dates: Oct. 31 (dinner theatre), Nov. 1,4,5,6

For more information call 6063318932 or visit mtnmoverstheatre.com