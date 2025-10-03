× Expand Foxhollow Farm Field n' Folk Weekend - Friday Forum

$27 advance/$50 at door.

Harvest stories. Farm knowledge. Good company. If you want to understand where your food comes from, how to find the highest quality ingredients, or why supporting local farmers matters—this is for you.

Join us for an evening of storytelling and connection at the farm. Learn about regenerative agriculture, meet fellow food lovers, and soak up harvest season vibes.

Kids 12 & under FREE/must register. Preorder picnic or bring your own.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/