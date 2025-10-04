× Expand Foxhollow Farm Field n' ’Folk Weekend - Saturday Harvest Festival

$12 early bird online/$20 at door.

A Foxhollow Fair for Fall lovers! Celebrate harvest season with live music, market shopping, and farm activities. Perfect for families, friends, and anyone ready to embrace fall vibes.

What to expect:

- Live music all day

- Market shopping (farm goods & local vendors)

- Farm activities & fun

- Fall festivities

Kids 12 & under FREE/must register. Preorder picnic or bring your own.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/