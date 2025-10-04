Field n' ’Folk Weekend - Saturday Harvest Festival
Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Foxhollow Farm
Field n' ’Folk Weekend - Saturday Harvest Festival
$12 early bird online/$20 at door.
A Foxhollow Fair for Fall lovers! Celebrate harvest season with live music, market shopping, and farm activities. Perfect for families, friends, and anyone ready to embrace fall vibes.
What to expect:
- Live music all day
- Market shopping (farm goods & local vendors)
- Farm activities & fun
- Fall festivities
Kids 12 & under FREE/must register. Preorder picnic or bring your own.
For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/