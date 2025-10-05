Field n' Folk Weekend - Sunday Morning Soft Clubbing
to
Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Foxhollow Farm
Field n' Folk Weekend - Sunday Morning Soft Clubbing
Donation-based online ($1, $10, $20, or $50) and at door.
Start your Sunday with movement, play, and connection. Ecstatic dance meets somatic embodiment in this uplifting, all-ages morning practice. Dance in the meadow and let your body wake up naturally.
What to expect:
Guided dance from 10-11:15 AM
Led by embodiment facilitator, Lindsey Winkler
Coffee & morning treats available for purchase
Beautiful meadow setting
Kids 12 & under FREE (must register).
For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/