Field n' Folk Weekend - Sunday Morning Soft Clubbing

Donation-based online ($1, $10, $20, or $50) and at door.

Start your Sunday with movement, play, and connection. Ecstatic dance meets somatic embodiment in this uplifting, all-ages morning practice. Dance in the meadow and let your body wake up naturally.

What to expect:

Guided dance from 10-11:15 AM

Led by embodiment facilitator, Lindsey Winkler

Coffee & morning treats available for purchase

Beautiful meadow setting

Kids 12 & under FREE (must register).

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/