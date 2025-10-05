Field n' Folk Weekend - Sunday Morning Soft Clubbing

Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Donation-based online ($1, $10, $20, or $50) and at door.

Start your Sunday with movement, play, and connection. Ecstatic dance meets somatic embodiment in this uplifting, all-ages morning practice. Dance in the meadow and let your body wake up naturally.

What to expect:

Guided dance from 10-11:15 AM

Led by embodiment facilitator, Lindsey Winkler

Coffee & morning treats available for purchase

Beautiful meadow setting

Kids 12 & under FREE (must register).

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

