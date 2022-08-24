Field Trip to Earth Tools and Wilson’s Nursery

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Join Yew Dell staff for a one-day bus trip that will be sure to take your gardening to the next level. Our primary destination will be Earth Tools in Owenton, KY, the nation’s largest sales and service dealer of. walk-behind tractors, tillers and other awesome power things! They also have an amazing collection of top-quality hand tools – and you can test it all out in their demo garden! Spades, weeders, hoes . . . you name it . . . they have it. A second stop will be made at Wilson’s Nursery in Frankfort, KY for a plant buying opportunity as well.

Price includes bus transportation, snacks, boxed lunch, and bottled water.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788

502.241.4788
