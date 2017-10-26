In These Fields: A Folk Opera

In These Fields: A Folk Opera takes place October 26nd from 8:00-10:00 pm at Union Church; there is a suggested donation of $10.00. Written by Silas House and Sam Gleaves, In These Fields explores the importance of food in mountain history and culture through monologue and song that are based from 175 years of life in the American South. The cast includes: Adamna Barton, Carla Gover, Deborah Payne, Jason Howard, Silas House, and Sam Gleaves.

For more information call (859) 986-3725 or visit union-church.org