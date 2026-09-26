× Expand image provided by Community Ventures East End Art & Music Festival. Free and Open to the Public

Join Art Inc. and Community Ventures for the fifth annual Patrick J. Mitchell East End Art & Music Festival!

Saturday, October 10, 2026 • 5–7 p.m. Eastern

The Artists’ Village on Goodloe Street, Lexington’s Historic East End

Enjoy music by Mary Jackson, live readings from Shauna Morgan’s new book, local art, and food from DV8 Kitchen. Artists will open their studios, and participating artists will offer work for sale—an opportunity to meet the makers and start your holiday gift shopping.

Free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

Presented by Art Inc. and Community Ventures.

Event information: 859-231-0054, ext. 1023.

Media inquiries: Madeline Diane madeline.diane@cvky.org.