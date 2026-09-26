Fifth Annual Patrick J. Mitchell East End Art & Music Festival
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The Artists' Village 245 Powell St, Kentucky 40508
image provided by Community Ventures
East End Art & Music Festival. Free and Open to the Public
Join Art Inc. and Community Ventures for the fifth annual Patrick J. Mitchell East End Art & Music Festival!
Saturday, October 10, 2026 • 5–7 p.m. Eastern
The Artists’ Village on Goodloe Street, Lexington’s Historic East End
Enjoy music by Mary Jackson, live readings from Shauna Morgan’s new book, local art, and food from DV8 Kitchen. Artists will open their studios, and participating artists will offer work for sale—an opportunity to meet the makers and start your holiday gift shopping.
Free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!
Presented by Art Inc. and Community Ventures.
Event information: 859-231-0054, ext. 1023.
Media inquiries: Madeline Diane madeline.diane@cvky.org.