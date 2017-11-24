Fifth Third Bank's A Christmas Carol

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol

based on the book by Charles Dickens

adapted by Barbara Field

directed by Drew Fracher

Actors Theatre of Louisville

316 West Main Street, Louisville KY, 40202 (Pamela Brown Auditorium)

November 21 – December 23, 2017

Actors Theatre’s charming production of the beloved holiday tale, filled with warmth, visual splendor, and joyous music

Tickets are on sale priced from $25.

Special rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 502.585.1210.

Season Ticket Holders receive 20% off their ticket purchase.

Children ages 5 – 14 receive 50% off tickets with the purchase of a full-priced ticket between November 21 – December 10.

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit ActorsTheatre.org

