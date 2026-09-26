× Expand Jonathan Mattingly Filmland Bourbon Dinner at Bourbons Bistro

AN EVENING WORTH SAVORING

Wednesday, October 7 | 6:00pm | $82 per person plus tax and gratuity | In our private Rick Room*

Join us on Wednesday, October 7 at 6pm for a four-course dinner paired with five exceptional pours from Filmland Spirits — and don't be surprised if a little something extra finds its way into your glass.

Chef Jereme has crafted a menu built for the season: tender sliced steak with red chimichurri to start, followed by a crisp fall salad, a beautiful autumn salmon preparation, and a caramel pumpkin cake to finish the night on a perfect note.

Your Filmland lineup for the evening includes:

Quadraforce — a blend of 4 straight bourbon whiskeys 94 proof

Moonlight Mayhem Extended Cut — Cask Strength Straight Bourbon

Moonlight Mayhem! The White Port Wolf — 7 year old Kentucky Bourbon aged in White Port Casks 94 Proof

The Crimson Cask — Kentucky Bourbon (Exclusive to Kentucky) 90 proof

The Malted Mummy — Filmland’s newest release American Single Malt 100% malted bourbon 86 proof

Hear from CEO Troy Bolotnick on the story behind how a love for movies and bourbon came together.

Reserve your seat by going to the Experiences section of our Open Table page.

For more information call 502-894-8838.

Seating is limited. *The Rick Room is on the second floor and is accessed by stairway only; the building does not have an elevator.