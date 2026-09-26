Filmland Bourbon Dinner at Bourbons Bistro
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Bourbons Bistro 2255 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Jonathan Mattingly
Filmland Bourbon Dinner at Bourbons Bistro
AN EVENING WORTH SAVORING
Wednesday, October 7 | 6:00pm | $82 per person plus tax and gratuity | In our private Rick Room*
Join us on Wednesday, October 7 at 6pm for a four-course dinner paired with five exceptional pours from Filmland Spirits — and don't be surprised if a little something extra finds its way into your glass.
Chef Jereme has crafted a menu built for the season: tender sliced steak with red chimichurri to start, followed by a crisp fall salad, a beautiful autumn salmon preparation, and a caramel pumpkin cake to finish the night on a perfect note.
Your Filmland lineup for the evening includes:
Quadraforce — a blend of 4 straight bourbon whiskeys 94 proof
Moonlight Mayhem Extended Cut — Cask Strength Straight Bourbon
Moonlight Mayhem! The White Port Wolf — 7 year old Kentucky Bourbon aged in White Port Casks 94 Proof
The Crimson Cask — Kentucky Bourbon (Exclusive to Kentucky) 90 proof
The Malted Mummy — Filmland’s newest release American Single Malt 100% malted bourbon 86 proof
Hear from CEO Troy Bolotnick on the story behind how a love for movies and bourbon came together.
Reserve your seat by going to the Experiences section of our Open Table page.
For more information call 502-894-8838.
Seating is limited. *The Rick Room is on the second floor and is accessed by stairway only; the building does not have an elevator.