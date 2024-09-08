Jazz at the Filson: The Dick Sisto Trio

Join the Filson for an unforgettable musical experience with the Dick Sisto Trio, featuring Dick Sisto on vibraphone and piano, Jeremy Allen on double bass, and Mike Hyman on drums. The Trio will celebrate the timeless music of American jazz pianist and composer Bill Evans (1929-1980), whose music is featured on Sisto’s upcoming Steeplechase album release with Evans’s protégé, pianist Andy Laverne. The music performed will be straight out of the “cool jazz” era founded by Miles Davis, Bill Evans, and John Coltrane, and it is still cool today.

Prepare to be mesmerized as this world class trio performs iconic originals and classic standards from the Great American Songbook that define modern Jazz. From lyrical, poignant ballads to multi-layered Bop and Latin compositions, this repertoire promises to captivate audiences with its infectious melodies and rhythms.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in an evening of exceptional jazz and celebrate the legacy of a true musical Genius.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/