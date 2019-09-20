× Expand FINALLY: A BROADWAY REVUE (SEPT 20-28) FINALLY: A BROADWAY REVUE (SEPT 20-28)

FINALLY: A BROADWAY REVUE

Presented by the Spotlight Players

Finally, many of our Spotlight Players are getting to perform songs from their most beloved musicals. That is the premise for this fun-filled evening of musical storytelling, as our very own Spotlight Players present songs they have always wanted to perform on stage but never had the chance to sing before. Created and directed by veteran Spotlight Player and Morehead State University Theater Graduate Kyrsten Daugherty, this show will kick off the Spotlight 2019/2020 season with a new experience for the audience and performers alike.

Friday, Sept 20 – 8 pm

Saturday, Sept 21 – 8 pm

Sunday, Sept 22 – 3:30 pm

Friday, Sept 27 – 8 pm

Saturday, Sept 28 – 8 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com