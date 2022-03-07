VIRTUAL -- Finding Your Celtic Ancestors

× Expand www.kygs.org Kentucky Genealogical Society

Finding Your Celtic Ancestors

Wanting to research your Kentucky Irish and Scottish ancestors? Struggling to piece together these branches of your family tree?

This five-part webinar series offered by the Kentucky Genealogical Society throughout the month of March brings you three of the world's leading genealogical educators on the topic:

-Pamela Guye Holland

-Chris Paton

-Maurice Gleeson

All webinars are recorded and available for one month on-demand. If you can't make the live webinar or you find yourself having internet or technology challenges, you'll be able to view the webinars on-demand as often as you'd like for one month following the live events.

== SESSIONS ===

1. Where Did They Come From: Irish Migration Routes with Pamela Guye Holland

2. Researching in Irish Records with Pamela Guye Holland

3. Discover Scottish Church Records with Chris Paton

4. Scottish Marriage - Instantly Buckled for Life with Chris Paton

5. DNA and Irish Genealogy: Where to Now with Maurice Gleeson

-- Registration is $40 for the public and $20 for Members

Kentucky Genealogical Society members save $20 during registration

-- Use the email address associated with your member account

-- Apply the discount code: MEMBER for your $20 credit

-- Not a Member?

If you're not yet a member, join now and save $20 off your registration and access over 50 exceptional genealogy education programs you can view on-demand at www.kygs.org.

Go to http://www.kygs.org/join.html to become a member.

Annual membership starts at just $20 for a full year of exceptional genealogy programs, tools, and resources.

This series is non-refundable and offered using the GoToWebinar platform. All webinars are recorded and accessible for one month following the completion of the series. For more information, visit www.kygs.org for individual webinar descriptions.

For more information visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1945985368276991248