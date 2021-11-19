Fine Arts Evening at the Essex Studios

× Expand ©Connie Springer 5 featured artists will be on display in the Essex Studios lobby

After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, resident artists are welcoming the public for a one-night art event.

On 19 November 2021, 6 PM - 10 PM, the Fine Art Evening At The Essex will take place at the Missio Dei Church Gallery in the front lobby of the Essex Studios, 2511 Essex Place, Cincinnati.

The exhibit will feature the work of five Essex artists: Gilda Horn, Stephen Jenkins, Dave Laug, Magno Relojo, & Trish Weeks.

Over twenty Essex artists will also have their studios open to the public on this evening. At 8 PM, sculptor Tom Tsuchiya will discuss his artistic process.

The evening will feature music by multi-instrumentalist Sarah Gorak and refreshments provided by La Soupe (a community-oriented non-profit located in Walnut Hills that bridges the gap between food waste and hunger).

The evening will be compliant with current COVID protocols; masks will be available at the door.

For more information call 513.658.2490, email info@essexstudioscincinnati.com, or visit essexstudios.com.