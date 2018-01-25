Fine Young Kids An Exhibition of Portraits of Children

University of Louisville Photographic Archives presents “Fine Young Kids,” a new exhibition featuring portraits of children from the archives’ vast Fine Print collection.

Such critically acclaimed photographers as Leonard Freed, Sally Mann, Bruce Davidson, Bill Carner, Arthur Leipzig, Nicholas Nixon, Barbara Crawford and Ralph Eugene Meatyard took the photos from 1940 through 2012. There are 31 photos in color and black and white.

The exhibition is for the young and young-at-heart. Families with children are invited to peruse the portraits and also visit the Multicultural Children's Literature Collection on the third floor. The collection features thousands of multicultural and diversity-related books and materials for children of all ages.

“Fine Young Kids” is in the Photographic Archives and Kain Rare Books Gallery in the lower level of Ekstrom Library, Belknap Campus, through May 25.

For more information contact Archives and Special Collections Director Carrie Daniels at 502-852-6752 or carrie.daniels@louisville.edu.