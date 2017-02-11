Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

Fireside Chats Series - Each Saturday evening in February - Join us for "A Taste of the Frontier", your evening meal, and then enjoy a first person historical character presentation. Taste of the Frontier served 5:30PM - 6:15PM, Fireside Chat at 6:45PM. Admission is $15 per person, $5 children under 12. The 18th Century Tavern blockhouse will also be open prior to the chats, until about 6:30PM. If you would like to browse the tavern, please make time to come a few minutes early. Reservations required and there is limited seating.

For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit parksky.gov