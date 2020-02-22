Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

to Google Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2020-02-22 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2020-02-22 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2020-02-22 17:30:00 iCalendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2020-02-22 17:30:00

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

 Join us for your evening meal served 5:30-6:15 followed by the Fireside Chat, a first person historical character presentation at 6:45. Reservations required/limited seating.

  • Saturday February 8th - Daniel Boone
  • Saturday February 15th - Col. John Holder - Early Kentucky Pioneer and Entrepreneur
  • Saturday February 22nd - Life and Times of Daniel Trabue - Early Kentucky pioneer
  • Saturday February 29th - Maggie Delaney - Indentured Servant

Taste of the Frontier served 5:30PM - 6:15PM

Fireside Chat at 6:45PM. 

For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit parksky.gov

Info

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2020-02-22 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2020-02-22 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2020-02-22 17:30:00 iCalendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2020-02-22 17:30:00