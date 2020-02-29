Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park
Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Join us for your evening meal served 5:30-6:15 followed by the Fireside Chat, a first person historical character presentation at 6:45. Reservations required/limited seating.
- Saturday February 8th - Daniel Boone
- Saturday February 15th - Col. John Holder - Early Kentucky Pioneer and Entrepreneur
- Saturday February 22nd - Life and Times of Daniel Trabue - Early Kentucky pioneer
- Saturday February 29th - Maggie Delaney - Indentured Servant
Taste of the Frontier served 5:30PM - 6:15PM
Fireside Chat at 6:45PM.
For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit parksky.gov
