Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

Join us for your evening meal served 5:30-6:15 followed by the Fireside Chat, a first person historical character presentation at 6:45. Reservations required/limited seating.

Saturday February 8th - Daniel Boone

Saturday February 15th - Col. John Holder - Early Kentucky Pioneer and Entrepreneur

Saturday February 22nd - Life and Times of Daniel Trabue - Early Kentucky pioneer

Saturday February 29th - Maggie Delaney - Indentured Servant

Taste of the Frontier served 5:30PM - 6:15PM

Fireside Chat at 6:45PM.

For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit parksky.gov