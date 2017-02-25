Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

to Google Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2017-02-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2017-02-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2017-02-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2017-02-25 17:00:00

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

Fireside Chats Series - Each Saturday evening in February - Join us for "A Taste of the Frontier", your evening meal, and then enjoy a first person historical character presentation.  Taste of the Frontier served 5:30PM - 6:15PM, Fireside Chat at 6:45PM.  Admission is $15 per person, $5 children under 12.  The 18th Century Tavern blockhouse will also be open prior to the chats, until about 6:30PM.  If you would like to browse the tavern, please make time to come a few minutes early.  Reservations required and there is limited seating. 

For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit parksky.gov

Info

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map

Kids & Family, Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

(859) 527-3131

to Google Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2017-02-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2017-02-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2017-02-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park - 2017-02-25 17:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Thursday

December 29, 2016

Friday

December 30, 2016

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™