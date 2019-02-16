Fireside Chats at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

Join us for your evening meal served 5:30-6:15 followed by the Fireside Chat, a first person historical character presentation at 6:45. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Reservations required/limited seating.

•Feb. 2: Daniel Boone, Kentucky explorer and pioneer, portrayed by Kevin Hardesty.

•Feb. 9: Jemima Boone, daughter of Daniel, portrayed by Betsy B. Smith.

•Feb. 16: George Rogers Clark, Revolutionary War hero and founder of Louisville, portrayed by Mel Hankla.

•Feb. 23: Maggie Delaney, indentured servant, portrayed by Carol Jarboe.

Taste of the Frontier served 5:30PM - 6:15PM

Fireside Chat at 6:45PM.

For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit parksky.gov