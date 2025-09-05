× Expand The Kitchen Table/QED Hospitality One-night only dinner with Chef Aarón Sánchez, James B. Beam Distilling Company Master Distiller Freddie Noe and Chef Brian Landry

Fireside Fiesta with Chef Aarón Sánchez

Join Chef Aarón Sánchez, James B. Beam Distilling Company Master Distiller Freddie Noe, and Chef Brian Landry at The Kitchen Table for a one-night-only fundraising dinner in support of the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund - a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the next generation of Latino culinary leaders through education, mentorship, and financial support. The Fireside Fiesta features live-fire cooking, vibrant flavors, and signature cocktails, alongside behind-the-scenes stories from the chefs and 8th Generation Master Distiller, Freddie Noe.

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/fireside-fiesta-with-celebrity-chef-aaron-sanchez-tickets-1637055520129