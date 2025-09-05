Fireside Fiesta with Chef Aarón Sánchez

to

The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. 526 Happy Hollow Road, Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Fireside Fiesta with Chef Aarón Sánchez

Join Chef Aarón Sánchez, James B. Beam Distilling Company Master Distiller Freddie Noe, and Chef Brian Landry at The Kitchen Table for a one-night-only fundraising dinner in support of the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund - a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the next generation of Latino culinary leaders through education, mentorship, and financial support. The Fireside Fiesta features live-fire cooking, vibrant flavors, and signature cocktails, alongside behind-the-scenes stories from the chefs and 8th Generation Master Distiller, Freddie Noe.

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/fireside-fiesta-with-celebrity-chef-aaron-sanchez-tickets-1637055520129

Info

The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. 526 Happy Hollow Road, Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fireside Fiesta with Chef Aarón Sánchez - 2025-09-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fireside Fiesta with Chef Aarón Sánchez - 2025-09-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fireside Fiesta with Chef Aarón Sánchez - 2025-09-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fireside Fiesta with Chef Aarón Sánchez - 2025-09-05 18:00:00 ical