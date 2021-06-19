Firkin Fest
to
Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Ashland In Motion
Firkin Fest - June 19th 1-6PM VIP Tickets: $59 Day of: $69 GA Tickets: $40 GA day of: $45Beer Tastings, Live Music and Food Trucks
Ashland in Motion invites you to join us at The District for Ashland's ONLY Annual craft beer festival Saturday, June 19, 2021. Coming out of COVID, AIM has set the bar high to give you the kind of experience that makes you long for hot Summer days, laughing with friends, and sampling some of the best beers on the market. Featuring ONE HUNDRED beers to choose from, food trucks from the region, and live music, Firkin Fest is the best present you can give yourself or Dad this Father's Day.
Ashland in Motion is cognizant of the ever-present threat of COVID -19 and will be limiting the available number of tickets to reflect an overabundance of caution. DO NOT wait to purchase tickets. This event will happen RAIN OR SHINE and is expected to SELL OUT. Tickets will be available for purchase the day of the event.
$299 VIP Package
Two VIP Tickets
One $25 Gift Card to the Winchester
One Night Stay for Two at The Delta Hotels by Marriot
Two Exclusive VIP Firkin Fest T-Shirts
One Hour Early Entry (begins at 1pm)
60 Minute VIP Tasting
Exclusive Firkin Fest T-Shirt
Visit Ashland Lanyard
10 Tasting Tickets
3oz Tasting Mug
Free Water
Live Music, Food Trucks, and Vendors
VIP Tickets
$59 Online
$69 Day Of Event
One Hour Early Entry (begins at 1pm)
60 Minute VIP Tasting
Exclusive Firkin Fest T-Shirt
Visit Ashland Lanyard
10 Tasting Tickets
3oz Tasting Mug
Free Water
Live Music, Food Trucks, and Vendors
General Admission Tickets
$40 Online
$45 Day of Event
Event Starts at 1pm for VIP , for GA 2pm, Event ends at 6pm
10 Tasting Tickets
Free Water
Live Music, Food Trucks, and Vendors
Additional tasting tickets will be available for purchase 3/$10
Firkin Tasting Mugs, Lanyards, and a limited amount of T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the event.
FOOD TRUCKS
FAT BOY Q
DRAGONFLY OUTDOOR CAFE
HILLBILLY HIBACHI
SUPLEX TACOS
MATNEY'S WOOD FIRED PIZZA
KONA ICE
LIVE MUSIC (May not play in this order)
-Patrick McKnight
-Cole Chaney
-Corduroy Brown
-Massing
-Shelby Lore
For more information visit tickets.beerfests.com/event/firkin-fest