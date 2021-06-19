× Expand Ashland In Motion Firkin Fest - June 19th 1-6PM VIP Tickets: $59 Day of: $69 GA Tickets: $40 GA day of: $45Beer Tastings, Live Music and Food Trucks

Ashland in Motion invites you to join us at The District for Ashland's ONLY Annual craft beer festival Saturday, June 19, 2021. Coming out of COVID, AIM has set the bar high to give you the kind of experience that makes you long for hot Summer days, laughing with friends, and sampling some of the best beers on the market. Featuring ONE HUNDRED beers to choose from, food trucks from the region, and live music, Firkin Fest is the best present you can give yourself or Dad this Father's Day.

Ashland in Motion is cognizant of the ever-present threat of COVID -19 and will be limiting the available number of tickets to reflect an overabundance of caution. DO NOT wait to purchase tickets. This event will happen RAIN OR SHINE and is expected to SELL OUT. Tickets will be available for purchase the day of the event.

$299 VIP Package

Two VIP Tickets

One $25 Gift Card to the Winchester

One Night Stay for Two at The Delta Hotels by Marriot

Two Exclusive VIP Firkin Fest T-Shirts

One Hour Early Entry (begins at 1pm)

60 Minute VIP Tasting

Exclusive Firkin Fest T-Shirt

Visit Ashland Lanyard

10 Tasting Tickets

3oz Tasting Mug

Free Water

Live Music, Food Trucks, and Vendors

VIP Tickets

$59 Online

$69 Day Of Event

One Hour Early Entry (begins at 1pm)

60 Minute VIP Tasting

Exclusive Firkin Fest T-Shirt

Visit Ashland Lanyard

10 Tasting Tickets

3oz Tasting Mug

Free Water

Live Music, Food Trucks, and Vendors

General Admission Tickets

$40 Online

$45 Day of Event

Event Starts at 1pm for VIP , for GA 2pm, Event ends at 6pm

10 Tasting Tickets

Free Water

Live Music, Food Trucks, and Vendors

Additional tasting tickets will be available for purchase 3/$10

Firkin Tasting Mugs, Lanyards, and a limited amount of T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the event.

FOOD TRUCKS

FAT BOY Q

DRAGONFLY OUTDOOR CAFE

HILLBILLY HIBACHI

SUPLEX TACOS

MATNEY'S WOOD FIRED PIZZA

KONA ICE

LIVE MUSIC (May not play in this order)

-Patrick McKnight

-Cole Chaney

-Corduroy Brown

-Massing

-Shelby Lore

For more information visit tickets.beerfests.com/event/firkin-fest