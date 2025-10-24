× Expand From the Ground Up Books & Resources First Annual Witches Night Out

Join us for a Witches Night Out with a Witches Dance Parade, Vendors, Food Trucks, Music and More! Tell your friends! Interested in being a vendor? Contact Lynn at lynn@ftgub.com.

Brought to you by the La Grange Main Street Program, From the Ground Up Books, Mystic Bliss Reiki, Hair of the Dog Groomers and Crossroads La Grange.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/