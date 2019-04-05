First Friday at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Join us for music by Grayson Jenkins, food and Wilderness Trail cocktails. Music is free. Food and drinks are for sale. Jenkins is a native of the rolling hills and coal mining communities of rural Western Kentucky, Grayson now calls Lexington, KY his home. John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Eagles, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, and many others have influenced his unique brand of Kentucky country music.

For more information call (859) 402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com