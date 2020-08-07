First Friday Outdoor Market

Rowan County Arts Center Lawn 205 E. Main Street, Kentucky 40351

Established in 2015, First Friday Outdoor Market is a community event that celebrates the idea of shopping local.

Join us on the lawn of the Arts Center each first Friday, April through October, from 4 pm -7 pm to shop for locally produced food, arts and crafts. There are even art activities offered for kids. This event is free of charge and all are invited to attend the outdoor market. Remember to shop local!

For more information call (606) 783-9857 or visit rowancountyartscenter.com/first-friday-outdoor-market

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Markets
606.783.9857
