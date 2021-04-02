× Expand KHS FIRST FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES – APOSTLE OF THE LOST CAUSE: J. WILLIAM JONES, BAPTISTS, AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF CONFEDERATE MEMORY

FIRST FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES – APOSTLE OF THE LOST CAUSE: J. WILLIAM JONES, BAPTISTS, AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF CONFEDERATE MEMORY

Please join us via Zoom* as KHS continues our discussion of Confederate memory. In August 2020, Dr. Anne Marshall shared with us her research revealing Kentucky’s adoption of a pro-Confederate identity in the years after the Civil War, although the state had remained loyal to the Union throughout the conflict.

Now, Dr. Christopher Moore will explore connections between religion and the development of Lost Cause ideology, as he discusses the life and work of Rev. J. William Jones. A Southern Baptist pastor and Confederate army chaplain, and later secretary of the Southern Historical Society Papers, Jones’ writings were instrumental in creating a “quasi-biblical” Lost Cause narrative of Southern virtue-in-defeat, as well as in canonizing Southern leaders Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Jefferson Davis. Come and join the conversation.

The registration deadline is 10 am on the day of the event.

For more information Contact email at KHSeducation@ky.gov or call 502-782-8070.