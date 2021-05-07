× Expand KHS FIRST FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES

FIRST FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES – KATHERINE JACKSON FRENCH: KENTUCKY’S FORGOTTEN BALLAD COLLECTOR

As we prepare to sing My Old Kentucky Home on Derby Day, join us via Zoom* to learn more about a different type of Kentucky music: traditional Appalachian ballads. Professor Elizabeth DiSavino will share the life and work of Kentuckian Katherine Jackson French, who spent her career researching traditional Appalachian music, igniting a resurgence of interest that continues today. French’s collection of Kentucky ballads challenged Appalachian stereotypes, elevating the status of women, and revealing complex local dialects and ethnic roots. This should have been her crowning scholarly achievement, but the collection was never published – until now. Appearing for the first time in DiSavino’s book, French’s collection of ballads could help to re-shape conceptions of Appalachia. Come and join the conversation!

The registration deadline is 10 am on the day of the event.

For more information Contact email at KHSeducation@ky.gov or call 502-782-8070.