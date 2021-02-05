FIRST FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES: MARRIAGE ON THE BORDER: LOVE, MUTUALITY AND DIVORCE IN THE UPPER SOUTH DURING THE CIVIL WAR

× Expand Kentucky Historical Society As you make plans for Valentine’s Day – whether to celebrate or avoid it – join us via Zoom* as we explore the romantic relationships of Kentuckians past! Dr. Allison Fredette of Appalachian State University will share her research, revealing surprising new insights about love, marriage, and divorce in the Upper South during the Civil War era. Come and join the virtual conversation! Please register here, and you will receive information on how to connect. The registration deadline is 10 am on the day of the event. Questions? Contact us at KHSeducation@ky.gov or call 502-782-8070.*TECHNOLOGY: This virtual event will take place via Zoom, an online meeting platform. For optimal experience, guests should connect using a device with a screen, a speaker, and a keyboard. (A web-enabled camera is also nice, but not necessary.) To accommodate guests who may not have access to this technology, a phone number will be provided at registration, so they may dial into the event, and listen to the presentation from any landline or mobile phone. Need help using Zoom? Check out this short video. You can also contact us at KHSeducation@ky.gov or call 502-782-8070 with any questions.Cost: Free for KHS members; $5 for non-members.

