FIRST FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES: RACE, GENDER, & INCARCERATION IN GILDED AGE KENTUCKY

Fannie Keys Harvey and Lila B. White, two Black women from 19th century Lexington, Kentucky, were both jailed at the Frankfort Penitentiary. Their crime? Daring to fight back against abusive family members. Join us via Zoom as Dr. Charlene J. Fletcher shares her research exploring the experiences of confined and incarcerated Black women in Kentucky, from Reconstruction to the Progressive Era. Dr. Fletcher “explore(s) how these women both defied and defined confinement through their incarceration, interactions with the public, social and political entities of the period, as well as how they challenged ideas of race and femininity.” Come and join the conversation! Please register here, and you will receive information on how to connect. The registration deadline is 10 am on the day of the event. Questions? Contact us at KHSeducation@ky.gov or call 502-782-8070.

Dr. Charlene J. Fletcher completed her Ph.D. in History at Indiana University. She is currently serving as Emerging Voices Postdoctoral Research Associate in Slavery and Justice at Brown University. Learn more about her work at https://charlenejfletcher.com/.

*TECHNOLOGY: This virtual event will take place via Zoom, an online meeting platform. For optimal experience, guests should connect using a device with a screen, a speaker, and a keyboard. (A web-enabled camera is also nice, but not necessary.) To accommodate guests who may not have access to this technology, a phone number will be provided at registration, so they may dial into the event, and listen to the presentation from any landline or mobile phone. Need help using Zoom? Check out this short video. You can also contact us at KHSeducation@ky.gov or call 502-782-8070 with any questions.

Cost: Free for KHS members; $5 for non-members.

For more information call (502) 782-8070 or visit history.ky.gov