× Expand KHS FIRST FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES

FIRST FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES – RESCUED FROM OBLIVION: HISTORICAL CULTURES IN THE EARLY UNITED STATES

When the founders of the Kentucky Historical Society chartered their new organization in 1836, they were part of a trend: a growing number of Americans who were interested in preserving the country’s historical documents and artifacts. Join us via Zoom* as Dr. Alea Henle shares the stories of these early American historical societies, which flourished across the United States in the 19th century. While they established many practices still embraced today, they also faced challenges to their historical authority, from those who wished to document more inclusive histories. Come and join the conversation!

Dr. Henle holds a Master of Library Science from Simmons College and a Ph.D. in American History from the University of Connecticut. She is an associate librarian and head of the Access and Borrow Department at Miami University (OH) Libraries.

The registration deadline is 10 am on the day of the event.

For more information Contact email at KHSeducation@ky.gov or call 502-782-8070.