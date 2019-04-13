First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass

First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass is hosting their first annual scholarship

reception of light refreshments on Saturday, April 13th at Corto Lima at 101 W. Short Street in

Lexington. The reception will be a brunch of light refreshments and the speaker will be Dr. Judy

Jackson, Diversity Officer for MIT.

We will be awarding scholarships to two first generation female student who attends UK, BCTC, or Transylvania.

For more information visit firstgenwomenbg.org