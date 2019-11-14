The First Lady and The Rebel Book Event

Meet Susan Higginbotham, author of the new historical novel The First Lady and the Rebel, and explore the complicated relationship between Mary Todd Lincoln and her half sister Emilie Todd Helm. Hear about the book from the author, get your copy signed, and visit with staff in the House’s room settings to gain insight into characters and themes in the novel. Light refreshments will be served.

Free to members; $5 non-members. Doors open at 5:30 PM and you may arrive at any time until 7 PM. Recommended for ages 14-up. Free parking is located directly behind the museum with overflow parking at the Main Street Baptist Church. Metered parking is free after 5:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance online at mtlhouse.org,

For more information visit mtlhouse.org