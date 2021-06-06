First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Beekeeping with Lazy Dog Honey

Beekeeping with Lazy Dog Honey

Sunday, June 6

1 to 2pm

$10 per person

Registration Required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Dive into the Lazy Dog Honey beehives at JSP with the beekeepers themselves, John Antenucci and Janet Osborn! Also learn how pollinator-friendly plants and trees impact bees. This will be an approximate 1-hour guided tour with some walking and standing. Plus honey tasting!!!

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from those not in your household. Thank you!

John Antenucci has been a beekeeper for more than 25 years and started the Lazy Dog Honey brand more than a decade ago. He is known for his experience in mentoring new beekeepers and tending and trouble shooting problems in apiaries in Central Kentucky. In addition to Josephine Sculpture Park, Lazy Dog maintains colonies for the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion, Shaker Village, SteepleView Farm in Owenton among a dozen other locations.

Janet Osborn is an experienced landscaper and specializes in wildflowers, native plant and tree species and other pollinator friendly plants. She has been keeping and tending bees for 7 years, including those at JSP. Janet assists individuals with creating and maintaining pollinator friendly habitats in and around Frankfort.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org