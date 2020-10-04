First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Why Butterflies Love Trees

Sunday, October 4

1pm to 2pm

$10 per person suggested donation (8 person limit)

Registration Required

We need trees! Join naturalist and owner of Chrysalis Natural Landscapes, Connie May, on a 1-hour guided walk (see accessibility note below) through the Josephine Sculpture Park woods and meadows, exploring why butterflies love trees. Connie will share examples of how YOU can create similar habitats for butterflies and birds in your own yard! All ages welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/event/first-sunday-guided-nature-tour-why-butterflies-love-trees/