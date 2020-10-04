First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Why Butterflies Love Trees

to

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Why Butterflies Love Trees

Sunday, October 4

1pm to 2pm

$10 per person suggested donation (8 person limit)

Registration Required

We need trees! Join naturalist and owner of Chrysalis Natural Landscapes, Connie May, on a 1-hour guided walk (see accessibility note below) through the Josephine Sculpture Park woods and meadows, exploring why butterflies love trees. Connie will share examples of how YOU can create similar habitats for butterflies and birds in your own yard!  All ages welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/event/first-sunday-guided-nature-tour-why-butterflies-love-trees/

Info

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-352-7082
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Why Butterflies Love Trees - 2020-10-04 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Why Butterflies Love Trees - 2020-10-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Why Butterflies Love Trees - 2020-10-04 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Why Butterflies Love Trees - 2020-10-04 13:00:00 ical