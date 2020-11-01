First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Raptor Rehab of Kentucky!

JSP and Wild Birds Unlimited Present

First Sunday Guided Nature Tour with Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky Inc.

Sunday, November 1

1 to 2:30 PM

$10 per person; Space is limited

Pre-Registration Required

Join us for our First Sunday Guided Nature Tour, featuring a visit from Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky Inc and 4 of their raptor friends (American Kestrel, owl, red tailed hawk & turkey vulture)! See up close these amazing Kentucky raptors and learn about their rehabilitation story and how you can help.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/event/first-sunday-guided-nature-tour-raptor-rehab-of-kentucky/

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
