First Sunday Guided Nature Tour: Raptor Rehab of Kentucky!
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
JSP and Wild Birds Unlimited Present
First Sunday Guided Nature Tour with Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky Inc.
Sunday, November 1
1 to 2:30 PM
$10 per person; Space is limited
Pre-Registration Required
Join us for our First Sunday Guided Nature Tour, featuring a visit from Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky Inc and 4 of their raptor friends (American Kestrel, owl, red tailed hawk & turkey vulture)! See up close these amazing Kentucky raptors and learn about their rehabilitation story and how you can help.
For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/event/first-sunday-guided-nature-tour-raptor-rehab-of-kentucky/