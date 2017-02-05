First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim

First Sunday Nature Hike
February 5 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Join Volunteer Naturalist Joe Rogers during the first Sunday of each month for an engaging 45-60 minute nature walk.
Registration is not required; just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. All ages welcome.
FREE*
*$5 environmental impact fee still applies to Non-Members at entrance.
For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org
Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
