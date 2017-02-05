First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim

First Sunday Nature Hike

February 5 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join Volunteer Naturalist Joe Rogers during the first Sunday of each month for an engaging 45-60 minute nature walk.

Registration is not required; just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. All ages welcome.

FREE*

*$5 environmental impact fee still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org