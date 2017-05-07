First Sunday Nature Hike

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

First Sunday Nature Hike

May 7 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first Sunday of each month. Registration is not required. Just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. Hikes last approximately one hour.

FREE*

*$5 environmental impact fee still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

502-955-8512

